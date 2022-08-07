Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $864.51 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $743.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $841.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.