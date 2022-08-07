Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $551.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $222.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

