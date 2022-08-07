Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Twilio updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.37 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.43)-$(0.37) EPS.
Twilio Trading Down 13.5 %
TWLO stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $382.75.
TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
