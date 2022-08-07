Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million. Twilio also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.43)-$(0.37) EPS.

Twilio Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 17,350,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.96.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

