Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,786. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $407,715.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,715.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

