Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 162.60% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $85,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,026.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $85,523.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,026.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $44,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

