Typerium (TYPE) Achieves Market Cap of $457,435.85

Typerium (TYPE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Typerium has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $457,435.85 and approximately $60.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.
Typerium Profile
Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
