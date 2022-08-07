U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.9 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 163,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,041. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

