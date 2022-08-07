U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. U.S. Silica accounts for about 1.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.63% of U.S. Silica worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 3.5 %

SLCA stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

