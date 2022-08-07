UBS Group Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($49.48) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, May 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA:ZAL opened at €30.85 ($31.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.03. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($51.40).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.