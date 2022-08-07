UCA Coin (UCA) Achieves Market Cap of $466,363.60

UCA Coin (UCA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $466,363.60 and $888.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com.

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

