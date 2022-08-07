Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
UDMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Udemy Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Udemy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
