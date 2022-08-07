UMA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.11 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. UMA has a total market cap of $209.36 million and $13.11 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00013110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00132699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066383 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,609,348 coins and its circulating supply is 68,698,196 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

