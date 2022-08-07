Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.