United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.95

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and traded as low as $52.30. United States Commodity Index Fund shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 207,774 shares traded.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

