UnlimitedIP Market Cap Reaches $519,042.48 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $519,042.48 and approximately $518,568.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00067095 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars.

