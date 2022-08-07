UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Up 3.4% This Week

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $575,281.26 and $262,923.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00875206 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014373 BTC.
UnMarshal Profile
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
