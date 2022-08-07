UREEQA (URQA) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

UREEQA (URQA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $878,343.84 and approximately $45.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00612308 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

