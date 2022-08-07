USD Coin Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $54.28 billion and $3.46 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001289 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 54,280,704,234 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
