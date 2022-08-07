USDJ Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $1.46 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00761769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.