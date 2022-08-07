v.systems Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. v.systems has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $998,818.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,560,942,033 coins and its circulating supply is 2,622,333,569 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

