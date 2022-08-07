Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after buying an additional 193,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,358,000 after purchasing an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.