Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Position Trimmed by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.