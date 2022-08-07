Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

