Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $256.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.