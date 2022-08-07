Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,020,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,399,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.