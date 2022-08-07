Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VBR opened at $163.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

