Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 7.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

