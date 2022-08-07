Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($67.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of VAR1 opened at €80.18 ($82.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Varta has a one year low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a one year high of €165.90 ($171.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Further Reading

