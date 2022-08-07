Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $198.38 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

