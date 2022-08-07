Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.