Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 14.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $291.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

