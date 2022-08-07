Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 114,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 442,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 251,210 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 19,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

