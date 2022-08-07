VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on September 16th

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

GSEO stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.41. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 98.55 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £481.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

Get VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities news, insider Bernard J. Bulkin bought 18,181 shares of VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £19,999.10 ($24,505.70).

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

