VIG (VIG) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (VIG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $786,998.40 and $124.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,958,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

