VINchain (VIN) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

VINchain (VIN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $139,086.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

