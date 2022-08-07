Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

V has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

NYSE:V opened at $215.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $242.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

