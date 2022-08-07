VITE (VITE) Price Reaches $0.0315

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00068649 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,818,667 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

