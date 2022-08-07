Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 644,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

