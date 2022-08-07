Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Vontier has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

