Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 644,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vontier by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 362,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 191,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

