Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

