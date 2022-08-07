Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE:WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

