Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,373 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WMT stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.00.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
