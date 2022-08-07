Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $374.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.02 and a 200-day moving average of $309.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

