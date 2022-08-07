Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($103.09) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($109.28) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Puma Stock Performance

PUM stock opened at €67.20 ($69.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. Puma has a twelve month low of €59.24 ($61.07) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($118.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €73.60.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

