Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

