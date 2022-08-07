Warp Finance (WARP) Market Capitalization Tops $196,219.39

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $41.98 or 0.00180719 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $196,219.39 and approximately $95,400.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

