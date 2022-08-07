Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

