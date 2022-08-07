Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Volume Hits $316,811.00

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $316,811.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. "

